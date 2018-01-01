Reach thousands of award winning freelance illustrators.
Job post starts at 97€ per single job.
Minty is network of contemporary freelance illustrators just click away.
Start recruiting the brightest talent on scene with many successful projects in their portfolios.
Brief artist quickly, and feedback latest versions in seamless collaboration, shareable with your colleagues or other designers. Manage licenses with simple click.
Illustrators from your collaborations are just click away on your dashboard. Build your creative network instantly available for next creative challenge. Focus on what you love.